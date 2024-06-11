Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

