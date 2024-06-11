Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.27.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
