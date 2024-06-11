Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE VGI opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
