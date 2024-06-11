Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $122.28 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $122.28 million and $6.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00006498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,039.80 or 1.00105275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012244 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00091103 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

