Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOD opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.