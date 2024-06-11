Winnebago Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE WGO opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

