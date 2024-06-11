Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

