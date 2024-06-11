XML Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

