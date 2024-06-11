XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.28 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671 shares of company stock valued at $438,754. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.