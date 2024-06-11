XML Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
RIO opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
