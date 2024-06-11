XML Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $897.36 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $949.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.