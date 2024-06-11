Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-98.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

Yext Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

