Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 441.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Ziff Davis worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

ZD stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

