Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

