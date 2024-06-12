1,376 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

