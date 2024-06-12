30,607 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.49%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

