32,706 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,706 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

BEN stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.