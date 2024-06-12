37,812 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.09% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

