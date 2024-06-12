4,578 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,505,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Herc by 22.6% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

