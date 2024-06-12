6,172 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 128,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

