7,391 Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,903,000 after purchasing an additional 965,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $33.82.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

