891 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ANET opened at $304.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,368 shares of company stock worth $114,345,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.