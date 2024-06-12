917 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,270,946 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $538.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.73 and its 200-day moving average is $592.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

