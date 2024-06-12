Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.2 %

ASO stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.