Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.2 %

ASO stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.