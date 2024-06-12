Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

