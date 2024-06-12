Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

