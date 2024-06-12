Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

