Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading Up 6.3%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 24,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 127,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACXP
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.