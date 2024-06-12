Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading Up 6.3%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 24,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 127,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -1.70.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

