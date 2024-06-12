Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $554.00 to $529.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $455.50 and last traded at $459.25. 711,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,332,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

