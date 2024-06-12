AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. 10,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 3,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

