Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

