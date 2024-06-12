Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Increased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

