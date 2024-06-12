Airbus (EPA:AIR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $159.50

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €159.50 ($171.51) and traded as low as €146.60 ($157.63). Airbus shares last traded at €149.46 ($160.71), with a volume of 1,097,412 shares traded.

Airbus Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €152.50.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.