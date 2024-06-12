Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,100. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

