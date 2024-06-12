Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

