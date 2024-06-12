ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.73% of ALLETE worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ALLETE by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.