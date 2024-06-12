Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.