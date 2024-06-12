Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of AMBA opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,839 shares of company stock worth $566,947. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

