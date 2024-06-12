American Homes 4 Rent Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 150.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

