American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.53

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $13.32. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 1,714 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 210.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

