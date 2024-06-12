Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $3,104.13

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,104.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,809.52 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,914.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,839.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

