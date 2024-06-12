Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) PT at $20.64

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $15.13 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.