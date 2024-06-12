Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $129.23

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.23.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $136.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

