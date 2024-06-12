Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $129.23

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.23.
GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Guidewire Software stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $136.44.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
