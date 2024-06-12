Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $104.18

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

