Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $407.45

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $407.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $312.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

