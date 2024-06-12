Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $19.56

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

OI stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

