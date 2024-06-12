Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $84.04

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.04.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.