Antonio J. Viana Sells 26,919 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,566.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Trading Down 1.3 %

AIP stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

