Antonio J. Viana Sells 26,919 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,566.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arteris Trading Down 1.3 %
AIP stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
