Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $196.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.47.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

