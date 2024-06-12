Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.15 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.8% during the third quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 112.7% during the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

