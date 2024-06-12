Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $106.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $76.27 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

